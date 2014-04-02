FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zumtobel seeks partner or closure for U.S. business
April 2, 2014 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

Zumtobel seeks partner or closure for U.S. business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 2 (Reuters) - Austrian lighting group Zumtobel will have to find a partner for its U.S. operations or shut the business, its chief executive said at an investor presentation in Frankfurt.

“For the USA, we have two options: shut it down or look for a partner,” Ulrich Schumacher said after the company announced cost-cutting measures and new mid-term profitability targets on Wednesday.

Zumtobel makes about 3 percent of its sales in the Americas.

Reporting by Sabine Wollrab; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields

