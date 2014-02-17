Austrian Post to cut more jobs in 2014, 2015 - paper

VIENNA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Austrian Post plans to keep cutting jobs as a pick up in package deliveries fails to offset declining mail volume, Chief Executive Georg Poezl told the Kurier newspaper.

“We will adjust the level of personnel this year and probably next year as well by 200 to 400 staff via natural fluctuation,” he was quoted as saying in an interview printed on Monday.

Post employs around 19,350 staff in Austria on a full-time basis, down from 21,700 in 2009, the paper said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)