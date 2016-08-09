FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkey's Aras Kargo says wants to end partnership with Austrian Post
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 9, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Aras Kargo says wants to end partnership with Austrian Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Turkish parcel delivery firm Aras Kargo said on Tuesday it did not see a basis for a continued partnership with Austrian Post and offered repeatedly to buy back the Austrian company's 25 percent stake in it.

Aras Kargo's Chief Executive Evrim Aras said in a statement that she wanted Austrian Post to completely withdraw from her company.

Recent political tensions had increased the problems between Aras Kargo's founding family and the Austrian company, the Turkish company said.

The Austrian group said in June it would exercise an option to buy a 50 percent stake from the founding Aras family in addition to the stake it has held since 2013, a plan that was rejected by the company.

Austrian Post was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.