Turkey's Aras Kargo says wants to end partnership with Austrian Post

VIENNA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Turkish parcel delivery firm Aras Kargo said on Tuesday it did not see a basis for a continued partnership with Austrian Post and offered repeatedly to buy back the Austrian company's 25 percent stake in it.

Aras Kargo's Chief Executive Evrim Aras said in a statement that she wanted Austrian Post to completely withdraw from her company.

Recent political tensions had increased the problems between Aras Kargo's founding family and the Austrian company, the Turkish company said.

The Austrian group said in June it would exercise an option to buy a 50 percent stake from the founding Aras family in addition to the stake it has held since 2013, a plan that was rejected by the company.

Austrian Post was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)