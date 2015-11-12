Austrian Post aims for stable operating profit in 2016

ZURICH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Austrian Post intends to keep operating profit steady next year despite a challenge in its home market from German competitor Deutsche Post’s parcel unit DHL, it said on Thursday.

“In 2016, Austrian Post will continue to target an EBITDA margin of around 12 percent. The aim is to generate stable operating results in 2016. However, the range of the earnings forecast is somewhat broader due to the uncertain market environment,” it said.

Its third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose by nearly 5 million euros to 38.7 million euros ($41.6 million), missing the average estimate of 42.6 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts, on slightly higher revenue.

Deutsche Post in August announced plans to invest over 100 million euros to establish a parcel network in Austria. ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Joshua Franklin)