Austrian post to pay 50 mln euros for Aras Kargo stake

VIENNA, June 21 (Reuters) - Austrian Post has agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in Turkish parcel delivery group Aras Kargo for around 50 million euros ($65.9 million), Post said on Friday.

It is getting a 20 percent stake from Is Private Equity and 5 percent from the Aras family, which currently has an 80 percent stake, Post said in a statement.

Austrian Post has a call option for 2016 to buy another 50 percent stake in the company, which it said has annual revenue of around 250 million euros and a market share above 25 percent.

Aras Kargo operates a nationwide network in Turkey of about 800 shops, 28 distribution centres and 2,600 vehicles with a workforce of around 5,400 salaried employees, it said.