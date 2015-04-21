FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian Post wants to expand in Turkey
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 21, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Austrian Post wants to expand in Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 21 (Reuters) - Austrian Post wants to expand in Turkey by increasing its stake to 75 percent of parcel delivery company Aras Kargo, Chief Executive Georg Poelzl told reporters on Tuesday.

Poelzl said Austrian Post, which has held a quarter of the Turkish group since 2013, planned to pay 100-150 million euros ($107-$160 million) in cash, exercising a call option.

Aras has had annual revenues of around 280 million euros, or around the same size as the whole of Post’s Austrian parcel business, Poelzl added.

Austrian Post is still looking for partners to restructure its ailing logistics company trans-o-flex, which is roughly breaking even, but rules out selling it, Poelzl said.

$1 = 0.9362 euros Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.