VIENNA, April 21 (Reuters) - Austrian Post wants to expand in Turkey by increasing its stake to 75 percent of parcel delivery company Aras Kargo, Chief Executive Georg Poelzl told reporters on Tuesday.

Poelzl said Austrian Post, which has held a quarter of the Turkish group since 2013, planned to pay 100-150 million euros ($107-$160 million) in cash, exercising a call option.

Aras has had annual revenues of around 280 million euros, or around the same size as the whole of Post’s Austrian parcel business, Poelzl added.

Austrian Post is still looking for partners to restructure its ailing logistics company trans-o-flex, which is roughly breaking even, but rules out selling it, Poelzl said.