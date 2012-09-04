FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Fortescue slashes capex as iron ore mkt drops
#Basic Materials
September 4, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

Australia's Fortescue slashes capex as iron ore mkt drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group on Tuesday slashed capital spending by $1.6 billion and revised its expansion schedule for iron ore production due to a softening market brought on by weak demand in China

The world’s no. 4 iron ore producer, which sells most of it ore to Chinese steel mills, said staff numbers and operating costs would be reduced immediately to save around $300 million.

These measures would result in a reduction to the previous production guidance of 86.5 million tonnes to a range of between 82 million and 84 million tonnes, the company said.

Capital spending in the fiscal year 2013 will be $4.6 billion, down from $6.2 billion planned previously, according to Fortescue.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
