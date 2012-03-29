FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. autism rates reach new height - CDC
#Credit Markets
March 29, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. autism rates reach new height - CDC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - About one in 88 children in the United States has autism or a related disorder, the highest estimate to date, U.S. health experts said on Thursday.

The estimate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention represents an increase of 25 percent since the last analysis, in 2006, and double the reported rate in 2002.

Advocates for people with autism seized on the apparent spike in the prevalence of the disease to call for more research to identify its causes and more services for people affected by it. (Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Vicki Allen)

