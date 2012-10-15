FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat west Europe car sales down 19.6 pct - Global Insight
October 15, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

Fiat west Europe car sales down 19.6 pct - Global Insight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Italian automobile maker Fiat’s car sales in Western Europe are seen falling 19.6 percent in September year-on-year, Global Insight said on Monday.

The European market share for the Italian carmaker is seen falling to 5.7 percent in September compared to a 6.3 percent market share in the same period last year.

European new car sales are expected to have fallen 11 percent in September from a year earlier, according to Global Insight estimates for 15 European states plus Switzerland.

