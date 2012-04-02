TABLE-Belgian March new car registrations down 5.7 pct

BRUSSELS, April 2 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data: New car registrations March 2012 Feb 2012 March 2011 Total for the month 59.915 43,716 63,533 Year-on-year change (pct) -5.7 -17.73 -1.24 Year-to-date total 148,363 88,448 169,904 Cumulative change (pct) -12.68 -16.85 5.34 Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 22.52 percent for March compared with 21.2 percent for the same month the prior year. D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands. NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium. (Brussels Newsroom)