TABLE-Belgian March new car registrations down 5.7 pct
April 2, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Belgian March new car registrations down 5.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 2 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries
(Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:	
    	
    New car registrations    March 2012    Feb 2012  March 2011       
    Total for the month          59.915      43,716      63,533
    Year-on-year change (pct)      -5.7      -17.73       -1.24
    Year-to-date total          148,363      88,448     169,904
    Cumulative change (pct)      -12.68      -16.85        5.34
 	
    Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren 
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share 
of 22.52 percent for March compared with 21.2 percent for the same 
month the prior year.    	
    D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, 
Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.	
    	
    NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but 
registered in Belgium.	
	
 (Brussels Newsroom)

