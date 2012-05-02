FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian April new car registrations down 9.3 pct
May 2, 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 2 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Wednesday the following monthly
data:	
    	
    New car registrations       Apr 2012   Mar 2012   Apr 2011 
    Total for the month          48,326     59,915     53,300
    Year-on-year change (pct)      -9.3       -5.7       -7.0 
    Year-to-date total          196,689    148,363    223,204 
    Cumulative change (pct)       -11.9      -12.7        2.1
 	
    Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren 
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share 
of 24.0 percent in April compared with 21.2 percent for the same
month the prior year.	
    D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, 
Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.	
    	
    NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but 
registered in Belgium.

