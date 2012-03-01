FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Feb new car registrations down 17.7 pct
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 1, 2012

TABLE-Belgian Feb new car registrations down 17.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 1 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Thursday the following monthly data:

New car registrations FEB 2012 JAN 2012 FEB 2011

Total for the month 43,716 44,732 55,135

Year-on-year change (pct) -17.73 -15.98 11.65

Year-to-date total 88,448 -- 106,371

Cumulative change (pct) -16.85 -- 9.70

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D‘Ieteren , Belgium’s largest auto retailer, had a market share of 19.48 percent for February compared with 19.86 percent for the same month the prior year.

D‘Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

