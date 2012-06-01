TABLE-Belgian May new car registrations down 25.7 pct

BRUSSELS, June 1 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Friday the following monthly data: New car registrations May 2012 Apr 2012 May 2011 Total for the month 40,780 48,326 54,888 Year-on-year change (pct) -25.7 -9.3 +15.01 Year-to-date total 237,469 196,689 278,092 Cumulative change (pct) -14.61 -11.9 +4.42 The agency said it did not break down the numbers into individual brands in May. Febiac said in the press release that the numbers may have been impacted by problems with the IT systems at the relevant government authorities. NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.