TABLE-Belgian May new car registrations down 25.7 pct
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 1, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Belgian May new car registrations down 25.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 1 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Friday the following monthly
data:	
    	
    New car registrations     May 2012   Apr 2012   May 2011 	
    Total for the month         40,780      48,326    54,888	
    Year-on-year change (pct) -25.7        -9.3     +15.01
    Year-to-date total        237,469     196,689   278,092
    Cumulative change (pct)   -14.61       -11.9      +4.42
 	
    The agency said it did not break down the numbers into
individual brands in May.	
    Febiac said in the press release that the numbers may have
been impacted by problems with the IT systems at the relevant
government authorities.	
    	
    NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but 
registered in Belgium.

