TABLE-Belgian Oct new car registrations down 1.5 pct

BRUSSELS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Friday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Oct 2012 Sep 2012 Oct 2011

Total for the month 41,846 33,660 42,462

Year-on-year change (pct) -1.45 -18.75 -2.54

Year-to-date total 428,579 386,733 483,008

Cumulative change (pct) -11.27 -12.22 +1.14

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D‘Ieteren , Belgium’s largest auto retailer, had a market share of 23.63 percent for October compared with 22.06 percent for the same month the prior year.

D‘Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.