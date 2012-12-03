TABLE-Belgian Nov new car registrations down 11.4 pct

BRUSSELS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:
New car registrations Nov 2012 Oct 2012 Nov 2011
Total for the month 35,834 41,846 40,440
Year-on-year change (pct) -11.39 -1.45 -0.24
Year-to-date total 464,413 428,579 523,448
Cumulative change (pct) -11.28 -11.27 +1.03
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D‘Ieteren , Belgium’s largest auto retailer, had a market share of 22.70 percent in November compared with 23.25 percent for November 2011.
D‘Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.