TABLE-Belgian June new car registrations down 1.46 pct

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:

New car registrations June 2012 May 2012 June 2011

Total for the month 47,647 40,780 48,353

Year-on-year change (pct) -1.46 -25.7 -10.25

Year-to-date total 285,116 237,469 326,445

Cumulative change (pct) -12.66 -14.61 1.95

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D‘Ieteren , Belgium’s largest auto retailer, had a market share of 20.4 percent for June compared with 22.59 percent for the same month the prior year.

D‘Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Robin Emmott)