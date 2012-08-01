FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian July new car registrations up 5.2 pct
August 1, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Belgian July new car registrations up 5.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on
Wednesday the following monthly data:
    
   New car registrations      July 2012  June 2012   July 2011
   Total for the month          36,701     47,647     34,886
   Year-on-year change (pct)    +5.2       -1.46     -11.25
   Year-to-date total          321,817    285,116    361,331
   Cumulative change (pct)     -10.94     -12.66      +0.51
 
    Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren 
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share 
of 20.06 percent for July compared with 21.31 percent for the
same month the prior year.
    D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, 
Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.
    
    NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but 
registered in Belgium.

