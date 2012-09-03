FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Aug new car registrations down 17 pct
September 3, 2012

TABLE-Belgian Aug new car registrations down 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly
data:
    
    New car registrations      Aug 2012    July 2012    Aug 2011
    Total for the month         31,256       36,701      37,788
    Year-on-year change (pct)   -17.29         5.20        0.66
    Year-to-date total         353,073      321,817     399,119
    Cumulative change (pct)     -11.54       -10.94        0.52
 
    Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren 
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share 
of 21.82 percent for August compared with 24.07 percent for the
same month the prior year.
    D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, 
Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.
    
    NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but 
registered in Belgium.

 (Reporting by Brussels newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
