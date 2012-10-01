FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Sept new car registrations down 18.7 pct
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 1, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Belgian Sept new car registrations down 18.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Sept 2012 Aug 2012 Sept 2011

Total for the month 33,660 31,256 41,427

Year-on-year change (pct) -18.75 -17.29 12.13

Year-to-date total 386,733 353,073 440,546

Cumulative change (pct) -12.22 -11.54 1.51

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D‘Ieteren , Belgium’s largest auto retailer, had a market share of 24.07 percent for September compared with 24.31 percent for the same month the prior year.

D‘Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
