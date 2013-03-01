FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chrysler Canada posts highest February sales in 13 years
March 1, 2013

Chrysler Canada posts highest February sales in 13 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - Chrysler Canada recorded a 2 percent rise in Canadian vehicle sales last month, selling the most vehicles in any February since 2000 and extending its streak of year-over-year gains to 39 consecutive months.

Chrysler sold 16,832 vehicles in February, up from 16,536 for the same period a year before. Car sales were up 16 percent from February 2012, while trucks were down 0.6 percent.

Chrysler, majority owned by Fiat SpA, said the Chrysler 200, Dodge Avenger, Fiat 500 and Dodge Dart helped fuel the passenger car sales. The company’s Ram Pick-up truck was the No. 2 best-selling vehicle in Canada.

In the United States, Chrysler sales rose 4 percent in February for its best sales performance for that month in five years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
