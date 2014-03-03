Ford's Canadian auto sales dip in February

TORONTO, March 3 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co of Canada said on Monday that its sales slipped slightly in February, to 16,234 vehicles from 16,301 in the same period last year, as healthy demand for its trucks was more than offset by a sharp drop in car sales.

Truck sales climbed by 4.3 percent to 13,094 vehicles, Ford said, driven by an 8 percent jump in F-Series sales. The company’s Canadian car sales fell 16.1 percent to 3,140 vehicles in February, from 3,742 last year.

In the United States, February auto sales were stronger than expected, as hefty incentives lured customers into dealerships late in the month despite cold and snowy weather. A poll of 34 analysts by Thomson Reuters showed expectations that overall U.S. sales for February would be flat with a year earlier.

In January, four of the top five U.S. auto sellers blamed tough winter weather for disappointing sales.

Weather also hurt Canadian auto sales last month, which nudged just 0.3 percent higher. Total sales rose to 95,639 vehicles, as a 4.7 percent increase in truck sales offset a 5.9 percent drop in passenger car sales.