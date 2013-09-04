FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chrysler Canada reports best year-to-date sales in 25 years
September 4, 2013 / 4:21 PM / in 4 years

Chrysler Canada reports best year-to-date sales in 25 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Chryler’s Canadian arm reported its best sales for the month of August in 13 years and its best sales year-to-date in 25 years, bolstered in part by robust passenger car sales, the auto maker said on Wednesday.

The company sold 21,932 vehicles, up 6.6 percent from the 20,569 it sold in August of last year and up 7.1 percent year-to-date.

Car sales rose 15.5 percent to 3,699, while truck sales were up 5 percent at 18,233 units sold.

In the United States, sales for all auto makers were on track for the strongest month since just before the start of the 2007-2009 recession.

