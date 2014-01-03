Ford says tops Canada 2013 auto sales, Chrysler growing faster

TORONTO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s Canadian arm sold fewer vehicles in December than a year earlier but held its position as the country’s best-selling automaker in 2013 as truck sales helped it notch overall growth of 2.7 percent, the company said on Friday.

Chrysler said it took second place, with a 4.7 percent jump in December sales and 6.6 percent growth for the year, helped by record sales of its Ram trucks.

Ford said it was their best year for Canadian sales since 1997, with the F-Series pickup truck leading all vehicle sales for the fourth straight year. The company’s Fusion and Escape models also recorded their best-ever sales.

Ford’s total vehicle sales in December slipped 4.2 percent to 16,161, as it sold fewer cars than a year ago. For the year, it sold 283,588 vehicles, an increase of 2.7 percent.

The company said in September that it would invest C$700 million ($659 million) in its Oakville assembly plant as North American demand surged to pre-recession levels.