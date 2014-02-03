FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chrysler's Canadian auto sales climb in January
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

Chrysler's Canadian auto sales climb in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chrysler Canada said on Monday that its Canadian vehicle sales rose 4 percent in January from a year earlier, buoyed by demand for both trucks and cars.

The Chrysler Group company, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said total sales rose to 17,698 from 17,013 vehicles in the same period last year.

Truck sales grew 4 percent to 15,023 vehicles, while car sales climbed 4.2 percent to 2,675 vehicles.

The data includes a 9 percent jump for sales of the Dodge Grand Caravan, to 3,030 vehicles, a 1 percent increase for Ram Pickup sales, to 5,433 units, and an 82 percent jump in Fiat branded vehicles to 596 for the month.

“In the history of Chrysler Canada, we have never had a stronger product lineup to fuel our efforts, leading to 50 months of year-over-year sales growth,” said Chrysler Canada Chief Operating Officer Dave Buckingham in a statement.

In the United States, Ford and GM saw their January auto sales plummet, missing analysts’ estimates for the month.

Early sales data was mixed for other companies and brands, however, with Chrysler and Nissan North America reporting increased sales that topped expectations.

General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Sales USA, the top three U.S. sellers, blamed bad weather for their weak performance.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.