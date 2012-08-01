FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy July car sales down 21.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 1, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

Italy July car sales down 21.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Italian new car sales fell 21.39 percent in July from the same month a year ago to 108,826 vehicles, Italy’s Transport Ministry said on Wednesday.

Fiat’s market share fell slightly to 30.4 percent in July, from 30.7 percent in June. High gasoline prices and a shrinking economy are keeping Italians away from showrooms.

In June, car sales dropped 24.4 percent.

“Families and young people find today very difficult to maintain and use a car, squeezed as they are by taxes and job uncertainty,” said Jacques Bousquet, President of industry association UNRAE.

This year is shaping up to be even worse than 2011, when Italian car sales fell 10.8 percent to 1.74 million cars, dropping for the fourth year in a row. (Reporting By Massimo Gaia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.