Italy August car sales down 20 pct
September 3, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

Italy August car sales down 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Italian new car sales fell 20.23 percent in August from the same month a year ago to 56,447 vehicles, Italy’s Transport Ministry said on Wednesday.

In July, car sales dropped 21.4 percent.

Italian carmaker Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said earlier on Monday Italian car sales had fallen 20 percent.

In a statement on Monday Fiat said its market share fell to 29.6 percent in August, from 30.4 percent in July.

“The problems are known: taxes, oil prices, insurance costs, road tolls,” Jacques Bousquet, President of industry association UNRAE, said in a statement.

This year is shaping up to be even worse than 2011, when Italian car sales fell 10.8 percent to 1.74 million cars, dropping for the fourth year in a row. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)

