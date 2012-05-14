Toyota, Honda supplier rapport at 11 yr-low -study

* Toyota, Honda lose marks; GM, Chrysler gain points-study

* Gap between leaders, laggards shrank, 2012 study shows

* Fewer buyers at Japanese cos familiar with “Toyota Way”

By Deepa Seetharaman

DETROIT, May 14 (Reuters) - Auto suppliers’ relations with Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co have soured to the worst level in 11 years, but U.S. automakers have won more trust, a survey showed.

The two largest Japanese automakers managed to retain the top two slots, respectively, in an annual survey of suppliers about their rapport with automakers that make cars and trucks in North America.

But their scores fell to the lowest point since the study introduced its “working relations” index in 2002. General Motors Co and Chrysler Group LLC continued to occupy the bottom two slots, but they achieved their highest marks yet.

The narrowing gap suggests that the six major automakers in the United States are “converging toward mediocrity,” said John Henke, president of Planning Perspectives Inc, which conducted the survey released on Monday.

Salespeople from 439 major suppliers were polled in late March and early April. There were 564 respondents.

About 70 percent of the parts in a car are provided by suppliers, which make everything from seats to screws to sensors. Having good relationships with the supply base can help automakers build better vehicles more efficiently.

Ford Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co held their spots at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

From 2004 to 2008, Toyota and Honda earned high marks from suppliers because of their willingness to work with companies to lower costs. During that period, the three U.S. automakers adopted a more combative approach, which cost them in the rankings.

But during the recession, Toyota and Honda offered buyouts for employees, leaving them with a less-experienced workforce, Henke said. The supply crunch triggered by the tsunami in Japan last year exacerbated the problem.

“The buyers, the folks who have the day-to-day responsibilities, just aren’t doing the right thing,” he said. “We’ve had suppliers tell us in a couple cases that they don’t know the Toyota Way. That’s creating some problems for them.”

At the same time, Chrysler and GM have adopted a more collaborative approach. The gap between top-rated Toyota and Chrysler, which was ranked last, shrank to 48 points in 2012 from 106 points in 2011.

NO AUTOMAKER GETS AN ‘A’

Automakers with scores above 350 are considered to have a “good” or “very good” relationships with the supply base - much like an “A” grade. A mark below 250 signals “poor” or “very poor” relations. Between those two points is “adequate.”

Suppliers are more willing to offer discounts and invest in new technology for their favored customers. They give fewer concessions to automakers that are intractable and unfair negotiators or make last-minute engineering changes that can hurt a supplier’s bottom line.

For the fourth straight year, not one of the six automakers in the survey showcased a good relationship with the supply sector. It is possible for Toyota and Honda to recover their lost ground within four years, Henke said.

It can be difficult to restore trust with suppliers, but not impossible. Ford, which ranked last in 2007, jumped to the third spot in 2010 at a time when the entire company was restructuring. It has been in the No. 3 spot ever since.

GM and Chrysler, the two U.S. automakers that took federal bailouts three years ago, have languished at the bottom of the list since 2008, but have both made strides.

Under former purchasing chief Dan Knott, Chrysler made the biggest improvement of any other automaker on the list in the last three years. In 2010, 71 percent of suppliers described their relations with Chrysler as poor. By 2012, that shrank to 46 percent, on par with Ford.

Henke projected that GM and Chrysler could continue to improve their rankings over the next three to four years, but only if the Detroit automakers do not slip back into their old ways as some suppliers have noted.

“A couple of them said, ‘We helped them out when things were bad; they seem to have forgotten that,'” Henke said.