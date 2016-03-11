FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 11, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Autodesk settles with activist investors, appoints 3 directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - AutoCAD design software maker Autodesk Inc said on Friday it had reached a settlement with activist investors Eminence Capital LP and Sachem Head Capital, and appointed three directors to its board.

Autodesk named Scott Ferguson, managing partner of Sachem Head, Tessera Technologies Inc Chairman Rick Hill and Kodak Chief Executive Jeff Clarke to its board.

Sachem, which reported a 5.7 percent stake in Autodesk in November, had said it intended to engage in discussions with the company on issues such as management, operations, cost structure, and strategic plans. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

