Aug 22 (Reuters) - Autodesk Inc reported a marginal drop in quarterly profit due to lower revenue from its flagship computer-aided design (CAD) software.

Net income fell to $61.7 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $64.6 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.2 percent to $561.7 million.