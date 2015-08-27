FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CAD software maker Autodesk's revenue falls 4.3 pct
#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

CAD software maker Autodesk's revenue falls 4.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Autodesk Inc, the maker of computer-aided design (CAD) software, reported a 4.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue as its licensing revenue declined because of the company’s shift to a cloud subscription-based model.

The AutoCAD software maker’s licensing and subscription revenue, which accounts for nearly half of its total revenue, fell 17 percent in the second quarter ended July 1.

Autodesk reported a net loss of $235.5 million, or $1.04 per share, compared with a profit of $31.3 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $609.5 million from $637.1 million.

Autodesk also said it would acquire SeeControl, a developer of an enterprise Internet of Things cloud service platform. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
