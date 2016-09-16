FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total's venture arm acquires stake in smart grids firm Autogrid
September 16, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Total's venture arm acquires stake in smart grids firm Autogrid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Total Energy Ventures, the venture capital arm of oil and gas company Total said on Friday has acquired an interest in Autogrid, a company that develops solutions to manage and energy supplied to and from power grids.

* Total said in the statement that Autogrid's customers include utilities and equipment manufacturers that produce electricity from solar panels, batteries and other sources.

* It said the funding was intended to finance California-based Autogrid's expansion.

* It did not disclose financial terms of the investment.

* The oil and gas company has said it aims to become a top renewables and electricity trading player within 20 years.

Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Gus Trompiz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
