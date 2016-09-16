Total's venture arm acquires stake in smart grids firm Autogrid

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Total Energy Ventures, the venture capital arm of oil and gas company Total said on Friday has acquired an interest in Autogrid, a company that develops solutions to manage and energy supplied to and from power grids.

* Total said in the statement that Autogrid's customers include utilities and equipment manufacturers that produce electricity from solar panels, batteries and other sources.

* It said the funding was intended to finance California-based Autogrid's expansion.

* It did not disclose financial terms of the investment.

* The oil and gas company has said it aims to become a top renewables and electricity trading player within 20 years.