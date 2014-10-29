FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Autogrill to open 32 new shops in Vietnam, Indonesia
October 29, 2014

Autogrill to open 32 new shops in Vietnam, Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s Autogrill said on Wednesday it would open 32 new sales points in Vietnam and Indonesia in a move to step up its expansion in South East Asia, where the airport and motorway caterer has already partnerships with the main local operators.

The group has secured a new five-year concession at Bali-Ngurah Rai Airport in Indonesia, with estimated total revenues of 25 million euros ($32 million).

In Vietnam it will open 27 new outlets at the international airports of Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi and Nha Trang, with expected revenues of around 160 million euros in 2015-2025.

1 US dollar = 0.7852 euro Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni

