UPDATE 2-Autogrill gets a boost from improved Italian business

(Recasts adding analyst comment, details on Italy)

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian airport and motorway services caterer Autogrill reported a sharp rise in underlying third-quarter profits on Thursday, helped by an improvement in its domestic operations.

The group, which spun off travel retail unit World Duty Free in October 2013, also raised its forecast for the full year as the strong dollar boosted the value of its U.S. business.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dipped 2.9 percent to 144.1 million euros ($180 million) but the company said that underlying EBITDA was up 8 percent after stripping out non-recurring items and the contribution in the same period last year of its U.S. airport retailing business, which was transferred to World Duty Free.

Shares in Autogrill closed up 6.6 percent at 5.32 euros, after touching 5.34 euros, their highest since Nov. 4.

“Results are showing a rebound in the profitability of Italian operations as Autogrill cuts loss-making outlets and becomes more selective in contract renewals,” said an analyst, who asked not to be named.

This strategy could bring further benefits, he said, should the traffic on Italian motorways pick up as the third-largest economy in the euro zone pulls out of a long and deep recession.

EBITDA at the Italian business, which generated one third of total sales in 2013, was up 5.2 percent excluding one off items, while the EBITDA profit margin rose to 13.3 percent from 11.8 percent a year ago.

“The company has fine-tuned up its full-year guidance to adjust for a change in its expectations on the euro/dollar exchange rate,” said Alberto Checchinato, analyst at brokerage Fidentiis, adding that the third-quarter results were in line with expectations.

Autogrill expects EBITDA of 314 million euros this year, up from a previous forecast of 310 million euros, while sales are expected to be 3.92 billion euros instead of 3.86 billion.

In the third quarter sales rose a comparable 1.2 percent to 1.08 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.8017 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)