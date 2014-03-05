FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Autogrill wins 20 mln euro Abu Dhabi airport contract
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 5, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

Autogrill wins 20 mln euro Abu Dhabi airport contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian airport restaurants’ operator Autogrill said on Wednesday it won a contract to sell food and beverages at Abu Dhabi International Airport, which is expected to make total revenue of around 20 million euros ($27.5 million) in 2014-2019.

Autogrill, which runs roadside cafes and sells food and drinks in airports and train stations, said it would operate six points of sale in Abu Dhabi airport, the second-largest in the United Arab Emirates and hub for national airline Etihad.

Shares in Autogrill were little changed after the announcement, up 0.14 percent at 0953 GMT, against a Milan blue-chip index 0.25 percent higher on the day. ($1 = 0.7277 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)

