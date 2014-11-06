FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Autogrill secures 3 contracts in Great Britain worth 140 mln euros
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 6, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Autogrill secures 3 contracts in Great Britain worth 140 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italian motorway and airport caterer Autogrill said on Thursday it had won three new contracts in different locations in Great Britain.

The new businesses are expected to generate revenues of over 110 million pounds (140 million euro) during the span of the contracts, Autogrill said in a statement.

The first business is a 7-year contract at Manchester airport, while the second one regards Stansted airport and has a 7-year duration.

The third contract is for nine years at London’s Euston Station, it said, (1 euro = 0.7839 British pound) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.