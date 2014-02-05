FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Autogrill says renews concession with Copenhagen airport
February 5, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Autogrill says renews concession with Copenhagen airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s Autogrill SpA, the world’s leading operator of restaurants at airports and motorways, said on Wednesday it had secured a five-year extension to its concession at Copenhagen International Airport.

In a statement the company said the agreement extends the contract for operation of part of the airport’s food & beverage business, which is expected to generate total revenues of over 80 million euros ($108 million) in the period 2014-2020. ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

