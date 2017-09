MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill said on Thursday it had signed a new loan agreement for 600 million euros ($636 million) to repay revolving credit facilities maturing in 2016 and to finance other group activities.

The fresh credit lines mature in March 2020, it added. ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)