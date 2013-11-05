FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Autogrill wins new concession at German airport
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 5, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Autogrill wins new concession at German airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italian airport retailer Autogrill has secured a new concession to provide food and beverage services at Germany’s Dusseldorf Airport, in a deal expected to generate revenues of around 60 million euros ($81.06 million) between 2014-2021.

The deal is part of Autogrill’s expansion in northern Europe after other deals announced in Finland and the United Kingdom, the company said on Tuesday. Dusseldorf Airport is Germany’s third-biggest airport by passenger traffic. ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.