Italy's Autogrill wins Florida contract worth $1.2 bln in 2014-2032
January 16, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

Italy's Autogrill wins Florida contract worth $1.2 bln in 2014-2032

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Italian motorway and airport snackbar operator Autogrill has won a contract to operate 25 food and beverage outlets in Florida’s Fort Lauderdale airport, the company said on Thursday.

Autogrill expects to make around $1.2 billion in revenue from the 18-year agreement, through which it will sell food and drinks to travellers under brands including Starbucks.

Fort Lauderdale, on the south-east coast of the U.S. state of Florida, saw over 23 million passengers in 2012 and is served by around 30 airlines, Autogrill said. (Reporting by Isla Binnie)

