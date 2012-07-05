FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Autogrill duty-free unit wins first contract in Germany
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 5, 2012 / 1:01 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 5 (Reuters) - The retail division of Italy’s Autogrill has won its first duty-free contract in Germany, the group said on Thursday.

The 10-year deal with Dusseldorf International Airport is expected to generate 875 million euros of revenues in the 2013-2022 period, the group said in a statement.

“Winning the Dusseldorf tender is an endorsement of the competitiveness of our business model in proposing successful formulas, for the first time in the German market too, offering airport operators the know-how of a group with consolidate international experience,” World Duty Free Group CEO Jose Maria Palencia said. (Reporting by Philip Baillie)

