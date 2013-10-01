FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Autogrill's WDFG starts trading at 7.1 eur/shr after spin-off
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 1, 2013 / 7:12 AM / in 4 years

Autogrill's WDFG starts trading at 7.1 eur/shr after spin-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - World Duty Free Group started trading at 7.12 euros a share in its bourse debut on Tuesday, in line with expectations, following a spin-off from its parent group Autogrill.

The stock was expected to trade at around 7.0 euros, a Reuters survey of six analysts showed.

Autogrill’s food and beverages unit, which will continue trading under the company’s original name, started trading at 5.9 euros following the demerger, slightly above analysts expectation of 5.3 euros.

Italy’s Autogrill is spinning off its smaller but growing travel retail and duty-free unit from its food business, hoping the move will allow it to sound out market opportunities and pave the way for possible tie-ups at either company. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.