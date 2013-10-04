Autogrill to run 16 shops at Helsinki airport

MILAN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Italian airport retailer Autogrill said on Friday it expected revenues of more than 200 million euros in the period 2014-2024 after its HMSHost International division signed a contract to run 16 shops at the Helsinki-Vantaa airport.

The agreement with Finland’s airport operator Finavia envisages the opening of nine retail outlets at the airport in the second half of 2014, while the remaining seven will start operations from 2016, Autogrill said in a note.

Autogrill said the Helsinki-Vantaa airport had around 15 million passengers in 2012, making it the fourth-largest in northern Europe. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)