May 17, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

Autogrill sees $1.2 bln sales from Atlanta 10-yr deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Italian catering group Autogrill said on Thursday it had renewed catering and retail concessions at the U.S. international airport of Hartsfield Jackson in Atlanta for a further 10 years.

In a statement, Autogrill said it expected revenues over the 10 years to be more than $1.2 billion.

The catering concessions will be renewed for 10 years while the retail concessions will be for 7 years, it said.

Autogrill has been operating at the airport since 1994. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

