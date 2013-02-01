FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Autogrill looking at plans to split into two parts
February 1, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Autogrill looking at plans to split into two parts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show that the company plans to split into two parts, not spin off some units.)

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Italy-based airport retailer Autogrill said on Friday it is examining a plan to split into two parts, a Food & Beverage unit and a Travel Retail & Duty Free units.

It said in a statement the plan “might entail a partial, proportional demerger of Travel Retail business assets and liabilities currently owned by Autogrill.”

The move has been expected by analysts since 2011.

The company provided no further details. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

