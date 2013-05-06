FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Autogrill shares open up 4.6 percent after de-merger approval
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 6, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Autogrill shares open up 4.6 percent after de-merger approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Italian restaurant group Autogrill opened 4.6 percent higher after the company approved plans on Friday for a partial de-merger of its travel, retail and duty free business.

“The de-merger could re-ignite speculative appeal on the stock, because it could favour external growth and release value,” said ICBPI analyst Enrico Esposti in a note on Monday.

Autogrill Chief Executive Gianmario Tondato said in a newspaper interview on Monday he sees the travel retail part of the business growing through a possible partnership with an international group.

At 0711 GMT, shares were up 3.9 percent at 10.39 euros.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.