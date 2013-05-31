FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Duty Free Group signs 1.25 billion euro loan - Autogrill
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2013 / 4:06 PM / in 4 years

World Duty Free Group signs 1.25 billion euro loan - Autogrill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - World Duty Free Group SAU, the Spanish company that leads travel retail and duty free business for Italy’s Autogrill, has agreed a 1.25 billion euro ($1.62 billion) loan with a group of banks, Autogrill said on Friday.

The world’s largest airport retailer said the new credit facility would be used to repay outstanding loans to WDFG SAU and its subsidiaries, and for operating and non-operating business activities, before the end of June.

$1 = 0.7716 euros Reporting By Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.