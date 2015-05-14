FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Autogrill chairman says break up possible to favour M&A
May 14, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Autogrill chairman says break up possible to favour M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - The chairman Autogrill said on Thursday a break-up of the Italian motorway and airport caterer was possible and would be aimed at favouring mergers and acquisitions though no news is to be expected in the short term.

Gilberto Benetton, who is also chairman of holding company Edizione, spoke on the sidelines of a board meeting of airport retailer World Duty Free, which Edizione decided to spin off before a sale to rival Dufry. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Valentina Za)

