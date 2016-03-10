FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Autogrill not planning to spin off assets - CEO
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2016 / 4:26 PM / a year ago

Autogrill not planning to spin off assets - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s Autogrill is not planning to spin off some of its assets, CEO Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos said on Thursday amid speculation the motorway and airport caterer could split up its international assets to merge them with a rival business.

Italy’s Benetton family, the controlling shareholder in Autogrill, is weighing options for the caterer and could cut its stake bringing a partner onboard, according to media reports.

Citi analysts said in a note Autogrill could separate its international assets from the domestic business before merging the international division with either a European food and beverage player or a U.S. caterer.

“It seems to me it’s just one among a million possible options,” Tondato Da Ruos said. “Analysts paint their scenarios.”

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.