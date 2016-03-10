Autogrill not planning to spin off assets - CEO

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s Autogrill is not planning to spin off some of its assets, CEO Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos said on Thursday amid speculation the motorway and airport caterer could split up its international assets to merge them with a rival business.

Italy’s Benetton family, the controlling shareholder in Autogrill, is weighing options for the caterer and could cut its stake bringing a partner onboard, according to media reports.

Citi analysts said in a note Autogrill could separate its international assets from the domestic business before merging the international division with either a European food and beverage player or a U.S. caterer.

“It seems to me it’s just one among a million possible options,” Tondato Da Ruos said. “Analysts paint their scenarios.”