FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Italy's Autogrill chooses Milan bourse to list World Duty Free
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 14, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Italy's Autogrill chooses Milan bourse to list World Duty Free

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of unit in first paragraph to World Duty Free, not World Duty Free Group, removes word Spanish)

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Autogrill, the world’s biggest airport retailer, will list its unit World Duty Free on the Milan stock exchange, Autogrill said on Tuesday.

The board of Autogrill, which is controlled by Italy’s Benetton family, approved a partial demerger of the travel, retail and duty free business from its roadside restaurant unit earlier this month.

Reporting By Isla Binnie; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.