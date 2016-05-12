Autogrill sees FY sales up as much as 4.6 bln euros, after 8 pct rise in Q1

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italian travel catering group Autogrill said on Thursday it expected revenues to reach 4.5-4.6 billion euros this year after rising 8 percent in the first quarter.

Sales in the three months came in at 962 million euros ($1.10 billion), boosted by growth in the airport business, particularly in North America.

Five analysts surveyed by Reuters had estimated first-quarter revenues at around 947 million euros.

Earnings before interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 64 percent to 37 million euros in the period, compared with a 31-million euro analyst consensus.

The Milan-based group said it expected core earnings to rise to 400-415 million euros in the whole year, up from 372 million euros in 2015.

Shares in the group accelerated gains and were up more than 1 percent at 1055 GMT. ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin)